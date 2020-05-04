RCAS honors top students

The Rapid City Area Schools have released the list of the top five percent of students at both Central and Stevens high schools.

Typically, these students are recognized at an Evening of Excellence banquet. However, that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Being in the top five percent of your class is an accomplishment to be proud of," Simon said. "These 44 students have worked extremely hard to earn this distinction. I have no doubt that they will go on to achieve great things in their lives. I am very proud of each and every one of them!”