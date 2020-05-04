RCAS honors top students

RCAS honors top students

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Rapid City Area Schools

The Rapid City Area Schools have released the list of the top five percent of students at both Central and Stevens high schools.

Typically, these students are recognized at an Evening of Excellence banquet. However, that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Superintendent Lori Simon wanted to make sure these students received the honors they were due, despite missing the event.

“Being in the top five percent of your class is an accomplishment to be proud of," Simon said. "These 44 students have worked extremely hard to earn this distinction. I have no doubt that they will go on to achieve great things in their lives. I am very proud of each and every one of them!”

The top students include:

Central High School

Alexandria Ellen Anderson

Hannah Rae Baschnagel

Emilie Louise Dann

Brandon Michael Gabert

Michael Robert Green

Emily Ann Hearn

Alex James Heindel

Destinee Virginia Heizelman

Ainslee Janssen Hemmen

Allison Marie Horkey

Ethan Riley Jones

Erik Edward Keohane

Grace Melody Kinder

Kiley Belle Knudson

Kadyn Tyler Kraye

Alexandra Danielle Lundgren

Nora Grace Nelson

Katelyn Rose Paris

Ethan Wildon Parsons

Sydney Nicole Pike

Jazzmyn Sayda Potter

Emma Rose Saucerman

Gavin Scott Tucker

Ella Caroline Van Dam

Stevens High

Renna Kathryn Qusi Al-Haj

Mason Scott Anderson

Ryan Daniel Beckman

Madelynn Lily Boam

Mathew Martin Clutter

Jonathan Nathaniel Coronado

Zack Lee Dugue'

Dalton Lawrence Eckmann

Lauren Marie Hill

Keely Bryn Iverson

Raechel Rose Janssen

Sydney Jo Kincart

Isabelle Ellwood Lust

Aleeya Joy Malik

Aaron Michael Olson

Abigail Dean Sharp

Tanner Adam Smith

Gabriel Christian Snyder

Emma Lahyne Wojtanowicz

Youngeun Hanul Yang

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News