RCAS honors top students

The Rapid City Area Schools have released the list of the top five percent of students at both Central and Stevens high schools.
Typically, these students are recognized at an Evening of Excellence banquet. However, that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Superintendent Lori Simon wanted to make sure these students received the honors they were due, despite missing the event.
“Being in the top five percent of your class is an accomplishment to be proud of," Simon said. "These 44 students have worked extremely hard to earn this distinction. I have no doubt that they will go on to achieve great things in their lives. I am very proud of each and every one of them!”
The top students include:
Central High School
Alexandria Ellen Anderson
Hannah Rae Baschnagel
Emilie Louise Dann
Brandon Michael Gabert
Michael Robert Green
Emily Ann Hearn
Alex James Heindel
Destinee Virginia Heizelman
Ainslee Janssen Hemmen
Allison Marie Horkey
Ethan Riley Jones
Erik Edward Keohane
Grace Melody Kinder
Kiley Belle Knudson
Kadyn Tyler Kraye
Alexandra Danielle Lundgren
Nora Grace Nelson
Katelyn Rose Paris
Ethan Wildon Parsons
Sydney Nicole Pike
Jazzmyn Sayda Potter
Emma Rose Saucerman
Gavin Scott Tucker
Ella Caroline Van Dam
Stevens High
Renna Kathryn Qusi Al-Haj
Mason Scott Anderson
Ryan Daniel Beckman
Madelynn Lily Boam
Mathew Martin Clutter
Jonathan Nathaniel Coronado
Zack Lee Dugue'
Dalton Lawrence Eckmann
Lauren Marie Hill
Keely Bryn Iverson
Raechel Rose Janssen
Sydney Jo Kincart
Isabelle Ellwood Lust
Aleeya Joy Malik
Aaron Michael Olson
Abigail Dean Sharp
Tanner Adam Smith
Gabriel Christian Snyder
Emma Lahyne Wojtanowicz
Youngeun Hanul Yang
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.