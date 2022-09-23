RCAS officials hear from concerned Wilson parents

Residents of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association voiced concerns Thursday over any future plans to potentially close Wilson Elementary School, but understand the age and deteriorating condition of the building leave little options open.

Wilson was built in 1929 at the corner of Franklin and Ninth streets. The three-story structure consists of old clay bricks and limestone. It sits on 1.4 acres and is landlocked.

Even though the building itself is three stories, Rapid City Area Schools Director of Facilities Kumar Veluswamy told the group Thursday that Wilson actually has at least 10 different levels within the structure.

"As you're entering the main entrance, you have to walk up the flight of stairs to go up to the office," he said. "As you go down, you have to take an additional set of stairs to go to the library or walk your way to the to the east and down another set of flight of stairs to the gymnasium."

The multiple levels cause concern for students with disabilities, Veluswamy said. Installing an elevator or lift-assist technology on the multiple stairs within the building are not an option because of the different levels and the weak structural integrity of the interior walls.

Wilson Elementary is one of 13 schools in the district that does not have air conditioning. In early September, school administrators had to close those schools in the afternoon because of the heat.

RCAS Interim Supt. Nicole Swigart said the temperatures on the third-floor of Wilson were "unbearable," when temperatures rise. Even when portable air conditioners are used, the building does not cool down enough to safely hold classes.

Plus, Swigart said, the electrical system at the school cannot handle the additional load if more portable air conditioners are used, or if the school district were to upgrade to a HVAC system. Veluswamy said the district has requested upgrades the electric lines, but have been denied.

"We have a single-base circuit to the school, which is what you would have in your home, roughly," he said. "We have asked Black Hills Energy to upgrade that and we have not been successful, yet."

Veluswamy cautioned that the current electric system is the situation they are dealing with right now, and he doesn't want to speculate on what might happen with the request in the future.

When the school district was attempting to install new multimedia boards in classrooms at Wilson, the walls couldn't support it. Over the summer 2022, the installation process caused holes in the wall and dust in the building.

Because of the age of the building, that also opened up concerns for asbestos dust. Swigart said the walls were tested for asbestos prior to the installation attempt of the multimedia panels, but only to a certain deepness. Once the installation failed, additional testing was completed on deeper sections of the walls and asbestos was discovered.

"Asbestos is a pretty significant concern," Swigart said. "We had to close out that whole building. Luckily, summer school had just ended, but some people had gone to try to get to their rooms and clean up after summer school... We had to have testing done and we had to have asbestos removed."

Individuals who attended Thursday's meeting at the Minneluzihan Senior Center spoke on how they enjoy neighborhood schools, and the smaller size of the buildings themselves. They said the historic nature of Wilson is one that should be saved, if at all possible, and to continue using smaller schools instead of a large school.

District officials and three members of the Board of Education — Clay Colombe, Michael Birkeland and Jamie Clapham — who attended the meeting said they understand the want and desire to preserve smaller schools. They said the same story they are hearing from Wilson patrons is repeated by patrons at the district's other elementary schools that are also plagued with infrastructure issues.

While the district ponders a way forward — whether that be another bond issue or fixing state limitations on school funding — Swigart encouraged Wilson patrons to talk to parents at other neighborhood elementary schools that are dealing with overcrowding concerns and failing infrastructure because of age.

"We are hearing it from all of them. Robbinsdale doesn't want to be closed. Canyon Lake doesn't want to be closed. Horace Mann doesn't want to be closed. There's so many and there's so much need," Swigart said. "The infrastructure thing is just the tip of the iceberg."