RCAS school board candidates debate book policy, Hockenbary absent from discussion

Three Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education candidates answered questions on the board’s role in curriculum decisions, mental health, campaign ethics and goals during a learning forum panel discussion Monday night, but embattled Area 6 candidate Janyce Hockenbary failed to attend.

Area 3 candidates incumbent Gabe Doney and Michael Birkeland, and Area 6 candidate Jamie Clapham attended the forum. A member of the Rapid City Youth City Council moderating the event said Hockenbary canceled due to a last-minute family emergency, but had originally confirmed her attendance.

The forum was hosted by the Human Relations Commission-Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors at the Western Dakota Tech Event Center. Members of HRC-MOA and the Rapid City Youth City Council moderated the event. Each candidate had two minutes to respond to questions, and questions came from the Youth City Council, HRC-MOA and the audience.

One question from a Youth City Council member was in regard to the five books set to be destroyed on the school board’s May 4 agenda. The moderator asked if certain topics can’t be discussed or taught in schools, how can the district prepare students to understand the issues once they’re in the real world.

Doney said there were certain things in the books that not only a principal and administration thought was inappropriate for students, but the board felt the same as well.

He said he is 100% against the information in the books and didn’t agree with it.

“I just don’t feel that high school students, middle school students or elementary students really know what they need to be educated on, per se,” he said. “I think with the cell phones today, your parents, your internet at home, if that’s the kind of stuff you want to learn about, then those books, you can do it there.”

Birkeland said he doesn’t disagree that the board could miss the books on the surplus list, but since it’s been brought to the board’s attention, it’s now their job to act.

“To just punt it off on the educators and administrators is very unfair,” he said.

Birkeland said there is literary merit to the books and that’s why they were choice books available in the course. He said it doesn’t matter what the controversial issue is, people should have conversations. He said there are protocols for controversial materials that should be followed.

Clapham said she agreed that when educators are on a curriculum planning group with a district facilitator and a school board member present at the council that approved them, that everybody needs to be addressed in how the books were approved.

She said teachers are also educating citizens of the world and one of those topics is how to make choices. Clapham said if a book is uncomfortable to a student or parent or belief, a discussion can be had with a teacher on the choice book. She said she thinks themes of sexuality, trauma, financial or economic abuse are themes she would hate for a child to have never heard of or been exposed to when they go out into the world.

Clapham said schools are a great environment to have that discussion led by an educated teacher who can guide students to talk about controversial topics in a responsible and meaningful way.

“I think that’s the way that I would much prefer those things be presented to our children than when they sit in the backseat of a movie theater on someone’s phone with awful information that they Googled,” Clapham said.

Somewhat related to the discussion on curriculum was staff morale. Candidates were asked how they plan to attract and retain qualified teachers.

Clapham said the district needs to look at the root of what helps people be content and keeps them healthy and thriving in their job. She said every person needs to feel valued and heard, and the educators and staff are not getting that right now.

She said as a board member, it’s her job to invest the time to hear what people need.

Birkeland said a lot of teachers’ low morale comes from fear. He said he’s spoken with teachers who’ve said they are scared a board member is going to walk into their room and demand they be fired.

“It’s happened in the last couple weeks to seven of our English teachers who are on (the English 12 curriculum) committee,” he said.

The Journal has not been able to confirm Birkeland’s statement.

The Journal has an unfulfilled South Dakota Open Records Act request regarding complaints on the books from the course. The request was originally made nearly a month ago on April 28. It was subsequently amended May 5 and May 16. South Dakota law places a limit of 10 days for open records to be disclosed.

Doney said teacher retention and morale boils down to empowering principals to run their schools and teachers to educate.

Ultimately Birkeland said people will be voting on what they want the city's public education to look like. He said to learn, everyone needs to feel valued, safe and respected. He also said the district is in a place in time where people need to be working together and to rebuild communication to focus on the real issues in the district.

Clapham said if elected, she will do what is needed and work for the kids, educators and future of the community by focusing on a strategic plan to help prepare the district to move forward in a positive direction.

Doney said he believes in improving facilities, retaining teachers, parental involvement and empowering teachers and principals. He also said he believes in aligning everyone to that vision — from bus drivers to the school board members.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

