Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education met Tuesday to review and discuss the safety assessment of every school in the district.

The board was joined by RCAS Interim CEO Nicole Swigart and Brett Garland, the Director of the South Dakota School Safety Center under the direction of the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security.

Garland and his team recently conducted a site security assessment of all 23 schools in the district. The process they used is based on a Department of Homeland Security model. They sat down with every school principal and other faculty to walk through their school to discuss security concerns, vulnerabilities, and to critique their action plan. The assessments came at no cost to the district and paid for by Department of Justice grant funds, according to Garland.

Careful to protect critical security information, Swigart showed a condensed version of the assessment of numerous schools. RCAS schools did well in the assessment, she said, which was credited to policies implemented following a hostage situation at Stevens High School on September 11, 1991.

"Immediately after that, Rapid City Area Schools went to work creating safety plans," Swigart said. "I would say that we're really at the cutting edge of having safety plans in place."

Swigart described a service created by the South Dakota School Safety Center that allows parents and students to report anonymous tips of sensitive information that concerns their safety or the safety of others, including mental health concerns via the app, website, and toll free number.

The website and app, called Safe 2 Say, offers several mental health resources. According to the website, Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach administrators, teachers, and school staff how to help a youth who is experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge. The Adverse Childhood Experiences is a training resource that helps educators understand the dynamics of childhood trauma and explains the connection to brain development.

The website also includes Handle With Care which is an initiative to promote communication between local law enforcement and schools. When school-aged children witness or experience an incident, emergency responders will send a “Handle with Care” notice that will be sent to the child’s school by the next day. School staff can then use trauma informed care with the child and can look for potential signs of trauma the child may have experienced that is affecting his or her behavior or ability to succeed in school.

Garland informed the board of a variety of training opportunities offered by the South Dakota School Safety Center that are paid for by the Department of Justice grants.

The first of the two levels of training is all online, which teaches school teams to identify threats, evaluate those threats and then provide the right interventions. The training takes approximately 46 hours, according to Garland.

The second level of training is a live virtual training.

"One of the first things that school safety coordinators from around the country recommend is that all schools should develop a behavioral threat assessment team trained in a behavioral threat assessment model," Garland said. "And that's what we believe this training does."

Swigart said the District may conduct training exercises during professional development days previously allotted by the board.

"Next year and the next two years we have the floating professional development days," Swigart said. "You have allowed us to utilize some of that time for a team to take these courses."

Board member Jamie Clapham said that educators in the district had mentioned to her that they wanted key fob-required doors to be installed at more entries to schools in the district. She questioned if the outdated wiring of some district buildings was a barrier to having more key fob entries.

Though key-fob entries are the safest mechanism to secure exterior doors, and has other useful capabilities like the ability to mass control all doors at once, Garland said it is a difficult and expensive installation process.

"At the Office of Homeland Security in South Dakota, some of our most common requests from schools are to install key fobs. A single door instillation can range anywhere from $3,500 to up to almost $11,000 per door," Garland said. "That would be great to key fob every door but the expense is usually the biggest hurdle."

Board Vice President Troy Carr asked Garland how the safety of RCAS schools compared to others he had visited.

"Rapid schools assessed extremely well. That doesn't mean that there aren't certain areas that we could use some help, especially with our older buildings," Garland said. "I've been in 132 schools across the state since this office had opened up and I would certainly say this district is moving forward in the right direction."