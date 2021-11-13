RCAS seeks task force volunteers

The Rapid City Area Schools is seeking volunteers to serve on the Strategic Planning Task Force, which is responsible for creating and updating the strategic vision and plan for RCAS, according to an announcement from the school district.

The Strategic Planning Task Force will update the current strategic plan in an effort to improve learning outcomes for all students, using a focused approach, according to the announcement.

The Task Force will meet approximately every three weeks beginning January 20 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Meeting Dates are as follows: January 20, February 20, March 3, March 24, April 21, May 12, June 2 (tentative), June 23 (tentative).

Anyone interested can apply at RCAS.org no later than December 3.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0