RCAS sends 12 more student-athletes to college programs

A dozen student-athletes between Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens High Schools made their college commitments official Wednesday afternoon in April’s installment of National Signing Day.
Seven students at Stevens signed their National Letters of Intent, while five Central students made theirs. Five different sports were represented in the signings.
STEVENS SENDS SEVEN TO NEXT LEVEL
Seven Rapid City Stevens students signed with colleges for basketball, tennis and track and field Wednesday afternoon.
Ella Peterson, Kenadi Rising and Kenya Merrival all plan to compete in women’s basketball; Isaac Perkins, Eli Huot and Jacob Hafner will compete in track and field; and Vanessa Wittenberg will compete in collegiate tennis.
Wittenberg signed with Augustana University and plans to study human biology.
“I love both the academics and the athletics portion, because it was the best of both worlds and they’re known for both their academics and their athletics,” she said. “The team was super welcoming.”
She said she’ll be the only American on the team, so getting everyone’s different backgrounds together will be exciting.
Hafner signed with the University of South Dakota and plans to study business.
“Right when I got there, I knew the atmosphere was good and I thought I would fit in just fine there,” he said. “They have a really good track team.”
He said their basketball teams also compete and contribute to March Madness.
Huot signed with South Dakota Mines and plans to study biology with the hope of going to medical school.
“I always wanted to go there since I was a little kid and I had an opportunity to participate in track there, which I thought was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” he said.
Huot said he’s loved being at Stevens and is sad to leave, but is excited to take the next step and see what he can do.
Perkins signed with Chadron State College in Nebraska and plans to study strength and conditioning.
“When I visited it, it had really good academics and the school itself, it felt like I was at home, so there’s nothing more I could ask for,” he said.
Perkins said the athletics program is taking off and looks forward to getting on the train of success. He said he was also impressed with the weight room and indoor track.
Rising signed with Highland Community College in Kansas and plans to study allied health. She said she signed with the school because the coach made her feel comfortable and she likes the program.
“Right away I fell in love with everything,” she said. “The athletics trainer is really nice and I got into the athletic training program.”
Rising said she’ll be a guard on the team.
Merrival signed with the College of St. Mary’s in Nebraska with plans to study kinesiology and exercise science to pursue being a physical therapist.
“My aunt, who is graduating this year from college, went there to play basketball so I’m kind of following in her footsteps,” she said. “The state tournament really helped me realize I do want to keep doing this beyond the high school level.”
Merrival said she hasn’t been able to visit the college but watched some of their games. She’ll play as a shooting guard.
Peterson signed with Dickinson State University in North Dakota with plans to study biology. She said she’s thinking about pursuing physical therapy or psychology.
“I think Coach (Michael) Brooks here does a really good job of getting us ready for the college field and I saw practice at Dickinson and thought it was similar,” she said. “I hope it’ll be a really good fit and hope I’ll be prepared for it.”
SWALLOW BROTHERS, THREE OTHERS INK WITH SCHOOLS
Micah Swallow, Julian Swallow, Karoline Riisnaes, Tyler Roe and Gavyn Dansby signed their National Letters of Intent at the Central Activities Lobby.
Micah Swallow, a First Team All-State selection and SDHS Basketball Coaches Association All-Star, was originally headed to Miles Community College in Montana to join his brother on the basketball team, but said at the last second he changed his mind in favor of North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
The three-year letter winner and two-year starter said his work in the classroom has been tough, so he’s thrilled to have the next chapter of his life set.
“I’ve been struggling a lot in school,” he said. “But being able to get up here and finish my career on a high note, it feels really good.”
Micah Swallow, who will enter college undeclared while he knocks out his general education requirements, led the Cobblers this past season averaging a double-double with 22.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per contest, while adding two steals a game.
His 175 field goals set a school record, and his 213 rebounds is third all-time in Central history.
His brother Julian Swallow, meanwhile, racked up assists and led the Cobblers in each of the past two seasons, helping him earn a spot on the Miles Community College basketball team.
“It’s a relief,” Julian Swallow said of signing his letter. “I was really stressed about deciding what college to go to, and it takes a weight off my shoulders.”
The three-year letter winner played in the Black Hills Seniors All-Star game and was second among his teammates in steals. He averaged 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game this past season.
Julian Swallow, who will also be undeclared, said he chose Miles for their basketball coach.
“I really liked their basketball program and they were really nice to me on my visit. They’re really competitive,” he said. “The coach there looks like he can improve my game a lot. I like coaches like that.”
This fall, Karoline Riisnaes will be suiting up for a Division I soccer program in the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Despite the nerves about moving far from home, the five-year letter winner and two-time team MVP said a trip to the campus her sophomore year eventually sold her on the school.
“It’s really exciting to be in this program. I’m a little nervous, but it’s exciting,” she said. “I fell in love with the campus, they had the degree I was going for and I loved the way the coach was coaching his team.”
A First Team All-State selection and member of the Cobblers’ 2016 Championship team, Riisnaes, a defenseman, said she hopes to see as much action on the field as possible with the Phoenix, while hammering out her nursing degree.
“I want to get as much playing time as I can,” she said. And also I want to focus on my schooling and get through that.”
Another soon-to-be collegiate soccer player, Tyler Roe, said he was happy to finally make his decision to sign with Division I Carolina University in Winston-Salem official.
“It feels like a big relief off my shoulder,” he said. “I’m excited.”
Roe, a four-year letter winner, completed his senior campaign among Central soccer’s all-time record holders, finishing fifth in career goals with 12, and third most assists in a season with four.
The All-State nominee said the Bruins’ soccer program just seemed right for him.
“You’ve just got to go with your gut feeling, and when I went for a tour I had a good feeling about it. I thought I’d fit in there pretty well,” said Roe, who plans to study criminal justice. “I thought the academics were really going to help me, and the team will push me and make a much better soccer player.”
Joining Julian Swallow at Miles Community College will be Gavyn Dansby, who will continue his baseball career at the next level.
“It feels really good because now I get to go move on to another journey,” Dansby said. “Another thing to add on to the list.”
A three-year letter winner in football and a two-year varsity starter for Post 320 baseball, Dansby achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher every year of high school. He said he first caught the attention of coaches from Miles before he was a senior, and they liked what they saw.
That prompted Dansby to take a look at the school, and he liked what he saw as well.
“They talked to me last year when I was a junior. They watched me come play and they were like, wow, this kid’s only 16, stuff like that, and I was like, well let’s go look at it and see how it goes,” he said. “They were really high quality, they liked their students. It’s nice.”
