RCAS sends 12 more student-athletes to college programs

Hafner signed with the University of South Dakota and plans to study business.

“Right when I got there, I knew the atmosphere was good and I thought I would fit in just fine there,” he said. “They have a really good track team.”

He said their basketball teams also compete and contribute to March Madness.

Huot signed with South Dakota Mines and plans to study biology with the hope of going to medical school.

“I always wanted to go there since I was a little kid and I had an opportunity to participate in track there, which I thought was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” he said.

Huot said he’s loved being at Stevens and is sad to leave, but is excited to take the next step and see what he can do.

Perkins signed with Chadron State College in Nebraska and plans to study strength and conditioning.

“When I visited it, it had really good academics and the school itself, it felt like I was at home, so there’s nothing more I could ask for,” he said.