The Rapid City school district plans on raising its budget by more than $5.4 million from the preliminary estimate that was passed by the school board in May.
David Janak, assistant superintendent of fiscal and support services for the district, will present the more than $226 million final budget for the 2018-2019 school year to the board during their meeting Monday night. After a presentation and discussion, the board will vote on final budget approval.
In May, the school board approved a preliminary budget of roughly $221 million, but the final budget is calling for increases in the general fund and capital outlay categories. This year's presented final budget represents a $5.1 million increase from last year's budget.
The final budget proposal calls for a $2.1 million increase in general fund monies from the preliminary budget.
Janak said settlements over compensation increases with employee groups like the administration, support services, cleric and food service weren't included in the earlier budget. Those settlements have now been reached and are part of the reason for more than $2 million increase to the general fund.
The other reason is an updated contract with teachers and paraprofessionals still hasn't been reached. Janak said the last best offer the district extended to that union has been built into the final budget. The district and the Rapid City Education Association are scheduled for mediation with the state Department of Labor in hopes of resolving that issue.
Capital outlay money would also increase by $2.6 million in this final budget because of "carryover projects that began last year," according to Janak.
"We had projects that were in the 2017-2018 budget but didn't get completed within that time frame so they then roll over to this budget," he said.
He listed the Knollwood Elementary School roofing and Meadowbrook Elementary School drainage projects as two examples.
When Janak presented the initial budget in May, he noted that only the most dire infrastructure expenses were added as a way to control expenses.
"I have to ask myself if the city's going to come in and shut us down before the first day of school?" Janak said at the May meeting. "That's where we spend the money, then."