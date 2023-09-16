A federal judge must independently approve a proposed settlement before he'll dismiss a court case against the Rapid City Area School District for allegedly using physical force to restrain an autistic child, as well as seclude him in the corner of an elementary school classroom called "Hawaii," according to court documents.

In February 2022, the parents of the child who attended Knollwood Elementary School in Rapid City filed a civil suit against various Knollwood Elementary staff, the Rapid City Area School District, the Rapid City School Board and the South Dakota Department of Education.

The complaint summarized nine different incidents where staff physically restrained and/or secluded the eight-year-old, four-foot-tall, 65-pound boy in a corner of a classroom referred to as "Hawaii." The defendant's response admitted the area existed, but did not admit to any improper treatment of the child.

The photo of the area shows what appears to be cubicle dividers and some sort of padded material creating a makeshift cage.

Above the dividers on the wall were decorative signs that read "aloha," "let's be mermaids," and "relax." A laminated piece of printer paper listed six "Hawaii Guidelines:" "One person at a time." "Quiet." "Do Not Distract Others." "Get Calm." "Return to work." "Make up any missing work."

On Oct. 4, 2019, the child's father came to the classroom to see his son crying on the floor in the "makeshift animal pen," the complaint described.

"We went into the school to pick him up and they had him in the manmade torture chamber," the father said.

The incident is one of nine the parents claimed happened between Sept. 4, 2019 and Oct. 7, 2019, when the parents pulled him out of the school and began to seek legal recourse.

In one of the alleged incidents, four staff members restrained the child for 22 minutes after he tried to leave the school. In another, he was restrained for 34 minutes after becoming upset and kicking items after he wasn't allowed to have his favorite writing tool.

In yet another, six staff members restrained him and then placed him in "Hawaii" for 20 and 10 minutes, respectively.

The father said neither he nor the boy's mother were told about the incidents, which was a requirement of his behavior intervention plan. The plan did allow for emergency physical interventions as a last resort, but did not allow seclusion, according to the lawsuit.

It took a couple years to find legal counsel, the father said, and then they filed the case.

"It was just a matter of finding a law firm that wanted to battle the school district," he said.

Right now, the parents are representing themselves. The father said he fired their legal counsel because they wanted to take the case to trial and not settle.

"We don't want him to have to relive anything," he said. "We don't want him to hear any of the incidences anymore. None of that. We want that as far from his mind as possible."

On August 28, the parents and the defendants filed a joint motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The bare-bones document simply stated the parents, the school employees, the Rapid City Area School District and the Rapid City School Board agree the case should be dismissed. The document does not include the South Dakota Department of Education as one of the parties agreeing to the dismissal.

The father confirmed to the Journal they agreed to a settlement. He said they settled for the "average" amount awarded in South Dakota, but would not state an amount.

"I came to that amount knowing Judge Piersol wouldn't accept it," he said, believing the judge may require a higher amount before dismissal.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol wrote in a Sept. 6, 2023 order that after guardianship matters for the child are resolved, and if an attorney representing the interest of the child and the guardianship approve of the "settlement as proposed," the court would have to be separately satisfied that the proposed settlement is in the best interests of the child.

The judge did not address the amount of the settlement or specifically indicate if the proposed amount is the reason he intends to review it before dismissal.

The Journal reached out to the school district for comment on the case. Communications Manager Bobbi Schaefbauer said, "Due to district rules and regulations and South Dakota State Law, Rapid City Area Schools cannot comment on student or personnel matters."

She stated the only publicly available information is at Board of Education meetings.

Recent meeting minutes show the board went into executive — closed — session a couple times in mid-July and in August before the dismissal was filed to discuss legal matters, but what legal matters is not clear.

The Journal also reached out to Michael Hickey, the lead attorney for the defendants, but did not hear back.