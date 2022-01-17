RCAS Superintendent Lori Simon to address Pennington County Republican Women

Superintendent of Rapid City Area Schools Lori Simon will serve as the guest speaker at the Pennington County Republican Women's monthly meeting on Thursday.

The meeting runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the second-floor ballroom of the Alex Johnson Hotel in downtown Rapid City.

Simon intends to provide highlights and address what she views as the District’s largest challenges, according to an announcement from PCRW. Her presentation is the first of a three-part series on education.

Simon, who announced last week her decision to resign as RCAS superintendent, continues to serve in her position through the end of the school year.

The program begins with a buffet luncheon at 11:30 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m. The fee to attend with lunch is $25 with pre-registration before Jan. 17, or $30 at the door. Guests may also attend without lunch for only $10.

People may register to attend on the PCRW Facebook page at fb.me/thepcrw, through Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/january-2022-breakdown-meeting-registration-225877805597 or call 605-215-0455. There is no charge for students to attend.

