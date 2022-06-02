RCAS Supt. Lori Simon honored at farewell ceremony

Dozens of well-wishers gathered Wednesday afternoon at Rapid City High School to honor outgoing Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon and her six years of leadership in the district.

Simon was named superintendent in 2016 and made the decision in February to resign effective the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

At the reception Wednesday, Simon told the Journal that she is proud of all of the work the school district has done for students, but said the past two years have been challenging.

She specifically said the failure of the 2020 school bond election, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the politicization of school boards have been difficult to deal with.

"As I've reflected especially the last couple of years, you know, I think there's a reason why there's a mass exodus of superintendents right now across the country, because the job for reasons beyond our control became politicized. And that that took a lot of the joy out of the work," Simon said. "None of us mind working long hours, when it's the things that are important. But the last couple of years have definitely been a challenge."

Simon said there were mistakes that she, her staff and administrators made through the pandemic, but Simon said the decisions made were always in the students' and staff members' best interest.

"With the information I had in any given day, I felt like I did my best to keep my students safe, helping my staff stay safe and healthy, and to keep school in session and kids learning," she said. "Was it perfect? No. When you get to these levels of leadership, you can't second guess your decisions."

"You need to know in your heart and your soul and your mind — at the time with the information that you have — what the best decision for the day is. If you put your students and your staff at the center those decisions, then you can rest easy with the decisions that you've made."

Simon said she was proud of seeing the daily growth in students during her tenure. She said when she watches students have special moments in school and that culminating in events like graduation, it brought her great joy and satisfaction.

She said she believes she improved working relationships with school staff and opened up new lines of communication that were lacking previously. Simon said she's also proud of the district's strategic plan that was developed during her first year.

"That really paved the way for a lot of good work to happen, and I'm really proud of how hard our staff have worked to accomplish really good things for kids," Simon said.

She said leaving the school district is bittersweet for her, but it was time to get back to her family and "decompress."

"I just need to decompress a little bit and put my husband, and my sons and their wives, and my grandchildren — and myself first. It's time to do that," Simon said.

Simon said she plans on staying in the Rapid City community and will continue to stay "very supportive" of the school district. She said there are some other opportunities that she's been approached about, "but I'm going to take some time away to just really decompress before I make any future decisions," Simon said.

She gave some advice to the person or administrative team that will succeed her in RCAS leadership.

"I think first and foremost, listen and learn. These last couple of years have been really hard on everybody. Staff are exhausted. Families are exhausted. We're all dealing with things beyond our control," Simon said. "Listen and learn from our staff, our school leaders, our district leaders, our families, our board members — really the entire community.

"It truly has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the superintendent of the Rapid City Area Schools. I've loved my time here and wish everyone in the district the very, very best."

