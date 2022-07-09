RCAS teacher resignations increase over previous school year

About 75% of the more than 400 faculty and staff who left Rapid City Area Schools by the end of the 2021-2022 school year resigned from their positions.

With 14 resignations slated for Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting and 16 terminations and leaves total, the board would have approved 411 terminations and leaves throughout the school year. In total, there were 308 resignations, some of which were a breach of contract. The number includes faculty and staff, including principals and bus drivers.

According to meeting minutes, there were 473 recommendations for hire during the 2021-2022 school year. As of Friday afternoon, there are 214 open positions listed on the RCAS website, 60 of which are paraprofessional positions and 63 are teaching positions.

There are about 1,680 RCAS staff members overall, according to the district’s website.

In 2020-2021, there were 245 resignations of the 385 terminations and leaves, which is about 64%. There were 175 resignations of the 317 terminations and leaves by the end of the 2018-2019 school year, about 55%.

Numerous teachers and community members spoke at Board of Education meetings throughout the year noting the issue, asking for higher pay and more respect from board members when deciding policy.

Peggy Bias, who teaches special education students at Stevens High School, also spoke at the June 21 meeting. She said the special education department throughout the district is suffering. However, she spoke specifically to the shortage of paraprofessionals.

Bias said the hiring difficulties pre-dates shortages.

“Because of the shortage, we are unable to meet student needs appropriately,” she said. “No one can realistically state otherwise. … Without adequate staff, appropriate support cannot be provided in general education classes.”

Bias said it is a violation of federal law, and students’ safety is at risk.

She said she does not know how to meet the need, but it starts with pay based on feedback from exiting employees. Bias said the starting pay is currently the lowest paid of classified full-time staff.

According to the RCAS website, the salary range starts at $13.49 for paraprofessional listings. Bias said something needs to change and the situation will only get worse if nothing does.

Timmi Bubac, who previously taught English Language Arts at Stevens High School and resigned as of the end of the 2021-2022 school year, said at the May 17 board meeting that there is a mass exodus of teachers.

She said teachers who are choosing to stay say they are increasingly feeling undervalued and disrespected from members of the community and some Board of Education members.

Bubac said there was a statement from the board questioning whether teachers committed a crime while designing a new curriculum for the English 12 class. She said it felt like threats, intimidation and disrespect.

“It’s incredibly disappointing that this unsupportive statement came from this board,” Bubac said. “I would love to work in a district where the school board speaks more favorably about the teachers that educate their children even in the midst of a difference of opinion.”

Bubac’s comments came following questions and discussion on possible destruction of books purchased in 2021 for the English 12 class. The books were listed on a surplus list the board was scheduled to vote on in April.

Michael Birkeland, who will be sworn in as the Area 2 school board member Tuesday and is a former math teacher at Central High School, said at the Dec. 7 meeting that staff should not be leap-frogged in pay and that was one of the reasons he resigned.

In September, RCAS reported it had less than half of the necessary substitute teachers to cover increasing staff absences due to COVID-19. The district continued to have troubles with the virus in schools through January.

The Journal reported in August at the beginning of the school year that the difficulty of recruiting and retaining teachers was exacerbated by the pandemic. The district offered sign-on bonuses for the hard-to-fill positions and was trying to “creatively recruit” teachers and staff.