RCAS teachers receive honors

Two Rapid City Area School teachers went above and beyond during their careers and were inducted into the Honored Women Educators of South Dakota June 25.

Brenda Nugent, who retired this year after about 35 years in education, and Michele Paulsen were the 265th and 266th women inducted into the group. Honored Women Educators of SD was previously known as the Annie D. Tallent Club of SD. It recognizes women who have been outstanding in their field of education and have given distinctive service.

Nugent taught literacy at Rapid Valley Elementary School, but began her career after taking an education class at Inver Hills Community College in Minnesota. She graduated with an associate’s degree in arts in 1985 and a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin River Falls in 1987.

She said when she went to the community college, she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do and could have been a secretary or flight attendant.

“I didn’t have a plan,” Nugent said.

But after she spent time in Starr Wylie’s elementary classroom, she knew it was exactly what she wanted to do. She learned to have a good rapport and build strong relationships with her students.

When she became a teacher in the RCAS district, she went to any student activities she could like soccer, football and baseball. She said over the summer she would send postcards to her students. On the last day of school, she would give out envelopes with stamps and her own address and encourage them to write her.

“I promised I would always write back,” she said.

Nugent said building the community with students and showing you care was a big influence on them.

She said during open house, many of her former students would come by and say hello. Nugent said the greatest lesson she learned is that children needed to know they were cared for.

“That somebody was looking out for them and that they had somebody to support them and understand if they were struggling or needed to talk to somebody,” she said.

Nugent was nominated by Mureiel Nehl, who began working with her about four years ago. Nehl said she was an intervention teacher and didn’t work with Nugent much until she became part of the literacy support staff.

Nehl said she got to know Nugent and saw how she interacted with students.

“It was something I haven’t seen before,” Nehl said.

Nehl said Nugent was always thoughtful and observant, and always seemed to know if someone was having a rough day. She said Nugent went above and beyond trying to get students interested in reading.

Paulsen said she always knew she wanted to work with kids but fell into teaching. She graduated in 2011 from Black Hills State University with her bachelor’s degree and received her masters in 2014.

Paulsen said she got her first teaching job in special education at Valley View Elementary, stayed for about three years and moved to East Middle School. She’s been there for the last eight years.

She said she had a soft spot for kids in need of extra help and feels like an extra voice to help them through. She said she sees her work as giving everyone what they need in order to be successful, even if that means not everyone has the same thing. Paulsen said lesson plans and activities are developed with that in mind, and always aims to be flexible.

Paulsen said she tries to build relationships with her students, too, to understand what they need to be successful.

She said her advice to new teachers is that sometimes there will be hard days, but seeing students learn and building those relationships will help see them through and is a benefit of teaching.

“I have students that they don’t want to leave at the end of the year…and some of those feelings make it worthwhile,” Paulsen said. “It’s the students that really make it worthwhile.”

Paulsen was nominated by Shana Ward. Ward said Paulsen has been her co-teacher for the past several years.

Ward said Paulsen is a blessing in the classroom and does so much for everyone. She said Paulsen works with all students, not just those identified as special education kids.

“Day one, the kids know they have two math teachers in there,” Ward said.