The treadmill in Dr. Lori Simon's office sat still last week, days before school opens at Rapid City Area Schools, but the district's leader was not standing in place.
"I've seen some parents in the grocery store line with children and they tell me, 'We're ready to get these kids back to you,'" the superintendent said.
As a new school year is set to begin Wednesday, the third-year superintendent appears rested after a busy summer. The state passed new graduation standards, a new school board president was installed, and the impact of forced transfers weighs on her mind.
"Part of that is just school policy," Simon said of the transfers. "Certainly, it isn't a great option or even a good option, but it is the only option we have right now."
New grad requirements
In July, a state board updated the graduation requirements. Supporters, including Gov. Dennis Daugaard, point to increased flexibility. The plan establishes three endorsements and places greater value on career and technical education coursework opportunities. However, critics say the requirements water-down curriculum for a baseline diploma.
Simon, a critic of what she calls a "rushed timeline," said RCAS will wait a year to implement the program. But she sees opportunities to dovetail new requirements with the district's newly announced pathways program.
While still in development, the program that was made possible by a grant from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation will hypothetically develop curriculum streams that would emphasize workplace learning in clustered areas, such as science and technology or computer science.
"The state is allowing for flexibility," Simon said, "So what we want to do is take a step back and wait for more clarifying information, as they better define what this is going to look like and develop clearer timelines, and then integrate what's at work within our high school pathways task force. So, it's very fluid."
Simon said the key is in educating students and families about "stackable pathways."
"We all know from our own life experiences that perhaps we graduated from community college with one degree and chose another path, and that pathway was a springboard to another career area," she said.
Simon knows, partly, from her own experience.
"I trained to be a music performance major," she said.
Simon eventually found herself in an elementary classroom and then matriculating into administration. "But the arts have remained a part of me my whole life."
Forced transfers, opt-out
Earlier this month, school officials announced some first and sixth graders may be switching schools at the last-minute due to cramped classrooms. Other classes may exceed the maximum capacity limits set by the school handbook. The short answer is that more students arrived for registration than the school estimated.
It appears the district is bursting at the seams and may need to grow, but any new building may require an opt-out of the state's property tax formula.
"I'm new to South Dakota," Simon said. "But as we look at a map from across the state, if you split the state down the middle, you see in looking at the data that there are a lot more opt-outs on the east side of the state, and therefore they have additional resources to fund all of the needs within their districts, versus the west side of the state, which has limited opt-outs."
A list posted onto the Department of Education's website shows a few West River schools opting-out, including districts in Bison, Edgemont and Lemmon. But an opt-out in the state's second largest district — and largest west of the river — could be an uphill fight. Rapid City voters defeated an opt-out in 2015. But buoyed by recent citywide success for the arena vote, school board members openly talked at a meeting this spring about the possibility of putting the question back to the voters.
A shifting population in Rapid City, Simon said, is creating some "bubbles" on the southwest side of town.
"We're taking the long view," she said, pointing to the public forums the facilities task force, established last spring, will hold this coming year as an opportunity for the public to weigh in on shaping any projected building renovation or construction plans.
New initiatives
As the school moves into the second year of its strategic plan, Simon spotlights a number of partnerships and campaigns taking shape.
"We're moving from planning to implementation," she said.
New core reading materials will be present in elementary and middle schools, and STEAM-squared initiatives that were pilots last year will be rolled out this year. The district is also doubling the number of schools with behavioral management counselors.
"We know that when students are experiencing crisis or trauma, they have a hard time focusing and doing well in school," Simon said. "It's our hope that through our whole-child approach, we'll put better training and tools in the hands of our staff."