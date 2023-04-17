The Rapid City Fire Department Wildfire Mitigation crew will conduct a prescribed burn in the area adjacent to the RCPE Railroad spanning from Rapid Creek to East Anamosa Street Tuesday morning.

The burn area will have a particular emphasis around the Skate Park and the Journey Museum, according to a press release from RCFD. The burn will begin around 10 a.m. and is expected to last into the afternoon.

"The objectives of the burn include; reducing risk of wildfire, ecological benefit, and providing firefighter training," the release read.

Smoke will be visible in the area, but there will be no impact to traffic, or other activities.