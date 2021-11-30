RCP&E railroad project receives $42 million in funding from state, feds

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, grant of $22 million for the South Dakota freight capacity expansion project, which will complete upgrades to 163 miles of main line on the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern Railroad, Inc. (RCP&E), from Fort Pierre to Rapid City.

The project is also supported by $20 million from the state of South Dakota, after the legislature passed Senate Bill 93 during the 2021 regular session. The bill's prime sponsor was Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City.

RCP&E committed $42 million toward the $84-million project. Gov. Kristi Noem signed the state's portion of appropriation into law on March 21.

“South Dakota is focused on critical infrastructure to drive future growth and economic development, and this project will do that for all of western South Dakota,” Noem said in a statement. “Together with the $20 million appropriated by the state to this project, this funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will support a project that will benefit South Dakota for generations.”

Among the improvements, RCP&E will replace nearly 88 miles of rail with 136-pound continuously welded rail, upgrade 121 bridge structures and install 11 new main line turnouts as well as 80,000 new crossties.

Upon completion, the RCP&E corridor between Fort Pierre and Rapid City will accommodate modern 286,000-pound rail cars at a minimum of 25 mph compared to the line’s 263,000-pound freight car capacity and largely 10 mph speed limit today.

The project’s first phase, which will secure materials and contractors, is expected to begin as soon as grant agreements are in place, Rod Wiseman, RCP&E general manager said.

“With this federal grant, associated support by the state of South Dakota and our own significant investment, RCP&E will offer West River a highly competitive link to three major railroads on the national freight network,” Wiseman said. “These major track upgrades will support the West River economy, improve the productivity of current customer supply chains and further enhance the attractiveness of western South Dakota for new business investments.”

Brad Ovitt, president of RCP&E, said the rail upgrade project is a prime example of how public-private partnerships work together to make infrastructure improvements for the benefit of the people.

“RCP&E thanks Governor Noem, Senators Thune and Rounds, Congressman Johnson, South Dakota state legislators, many state and local officials, as well as the U.S., South Dakota and Wyoming Departments of Transportation for coming together to aggressively support this project,” Ovitt said. “This strong team effort will provide long-term improvements to South Dakota transportation infrastructure and enhance the movement of freight across western South Dakota to and from Rapid City as well as eastern Wyoming."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

