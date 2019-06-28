NEW UNDERWOOD | Lilith Tucker steadied her tiny bicycle with one foot and surveyed the wreckage of derailed railroad freight cars blocking a downtown street in New Underwood on Friday morning.
“What happened to the choo-choo train?” she asked her mother, Karen, who pushed a stroller nearby.
“It fell off its tracks,” Karen explained.
Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern Railroad investigators are asking many of the same questions after six empty cars of a westbound RCP&E derailed and overturned on South Avenue A, near a grain elevator in New Underwood at about 9:50 p.m. Thursday.
Michael Williams, vice president of corporate communications for the RCP&E’s parent company, Genesee & Wyoming of Darien, Conn., said a total of 82 cars, called a consist, made up the westbound train that partially derailed.
“The cause is under investigation,” Williams said.
A social media post from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said the train’s locomotives and other cars had continued west for about a quarter mile after six cars detached and derailed. A string of rail cars still stretched off to the east behind the wreckage Friday morning.
Wheel and axle assemblies, called wheel sets, from the overturned cars were scattered along the tracks. One wheel set came to rest against a tree about 50 feet from the tracks.
No injuries were reported and with the cars being empty, no hazardous materials were involved, Williams said in a telephone interview.
Karen Tucker, who lives just north of New Underwood High School and about eight blocks northeast of the derailment site, said she heard something amiss when the train came through about 10 p.m.
“It was definitely a louder sound and definitely a different sound,” she said.
Wesley Flint was also awakened by the sound of the derailment. His home on Elm Street is just yards from the railroad right of way.
“You could tell that something was wrong,” Flint said. “I went out to see what was going on and said ‘oh, so that’s what a train wreck looks like.”
Flint said he walked to another railroad crossing to the east and saw gouge marks next to the tracks.
“It looked like it was already dragging something,” Flint said.
According to the short line railroad’s webpage, the RCP&E operates on 739 miles of leased and owned track, the vast majority in South Dakota.
Its trains carry bentonite clay, cement, ethanol, fertilizer and grain from Colony, Wyo., to Crawford, Neb., north to Aberdeen and Watertown and east to Mankato, Minn.
Williams said the wreckage should be removed and freight service restored by Saturday afternoon.
“I would not expect it to take long,” Williams said. “It all depends on where the equipment has to come from.”
Karen and Lilith were joined by other local residents who stopped by to check out the derailment Friday morning, many snapping photos on their mobile phones.
“A little excitement for New Underwood,” said Karen.
“Not the kind we like,” Williams added.