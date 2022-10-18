 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

RCPD arrests alleged driver in fatal hit-and-run

  • 0

Rapid City police said Tuesday they have located the vehicle involved in Friday morning’s fatality hit-and run crash and the reported driver has been placed under arrest.

According to a late Tuesday news release, RCPD arrested 27-year-old Jordan Hare of Rapid City. He has been charged with felony hit-and-run after a truck-pedestrian crash killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart in the early morning hours of Oct. 14.

Police said Brave Heart was walking along North Lacrosse Street at around 12:25 a.m. Friday with an adult acquaintance when she attempted to cross the road at the intersection of Van Buren Street. While crossing, a vehicle hit her and then fled the scene southbound on Lacrosse Street.

A medical unit arrived to the scene and took over life-saving measures before determining Brave Heart was deceased.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a ‘newer’ dark-colored full-size pickup truck. Throughout the course of the investigation, police recovered security photos and videos of the suspect vehicle as it left the scene of the crash. RCPD said officers tracked the vehicle as it fled the scene to its final destination at a residence in southern Rapid City.

People are also reading…

According to the news release, a 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, was located and seized by law enforcement Monday evening. Through additional follow-up, police said they were able to identify Hare as the alleged driver of the pickup at the time of the crash. Hare was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing by the RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, with the potential for additional charges pending.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

I am somewhat baffled by the latest Meade County Commission's actions.  Have they declared war against Box Elder and the southern portion of t…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 15

Your Two Cents for Oct. 15

It will be interesting to see how quickly Gov. Noem will try to overrule the will of the people if the Medicaid expansion measure passes like …

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

If people are so fragile (that) they allow a dissenting political sign or flag dictate which businesses they patronize, the division in this c…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are core memories actually a thing?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News