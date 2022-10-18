RCPD arrests alleged driver in fatal hit-and-run

Rapid City police said Tuesday they have located the vehicle involved in Friday morning’s fatality hit-and run crash and the reported driver has been placed under arrest.

According to a late Tuesday news release, RCPD arrested 27-year-old Jordan Hare of Rapid City. He has been charged with felony hit-and-run after a truck-pedestrian crash killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart in the early morning hours of Oct. 14.

Police said Brave Heart was walking along North Lacrosse Street at around 12:25 a.m. Friday with an adult acquaintance when she attempted to cross the road at the intersection of Van Buren Street. While crossing, a vehicle hit her and then fled the scene southbound on Lacrosse Street.

A medical unit arrived to the scene and took over life-saving measures before determining Brave Heart was deceased.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a ‘newer’ dark-colored full-size pickup truck. Throughout the course of the investigation, police recovered security photos and videos of the suspect vehicle as it left the scene of the crash. RCPD said officers tracked the vehicle as it fled the scene to its final destination at a residence in southern Rapid City.

According to the news release, a 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, was located and seized by law enforcement Monday evening. Through additional follow-up, police said they were able to identify Hare as the alleged driver of the pickup at the time of the crash. Hare was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing by the RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, with the potential for additional charges pending.