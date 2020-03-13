RCPD asks for help identifying armed robbery suspect

At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Motel 6 at 620 Latrobe Avenue for a robbery that had just occurred.

When the arrived, police made contact with an employee of the business who advised that an unknown male subject had entered the lobby, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the register. The employee complied with demands and the unknown male suspect left the business.

The suspect is described as a male standing approximately 5’10” and weighing 200 lbs. He was wearing a black Carhartt jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a black bandana over his face. Anyone with any information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kelvin Masur at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

The suspect was captured on the business's surveillance cameras.

