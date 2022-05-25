 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RCPD investigating overnight stabbing, suspect in custody

Rapid City police are investigating an overnight stabbing that left one person with serious, life-threatening injuries and ended in the arrest of a juvenile suspect.

According to a news release, RCPD officers were called just after 2 a.m. Wednesday with a report of a male with several stab wounds in the 1900 block of N. Lacrosse Street. Officers arrived and located the victim just outside of a business, along with several bystanders who were assisting the victim with his injuries.

A police spokesman said a medical unit arrived and transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers spoke with witnesses, who said the man was stabbed somewhere between the 1600 block and 1900 block of N. Lacrosse Street. The witnesses also provided a description of the suspect.

RCPD completed a search and found a juvenile who matched the suspect's description. The suspect was also reportedly in possession of a knife. The juvenile was placed under arrest. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Police said the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, but also believe there are several other individuals who may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCPD Det. Justin Gizzi at 605-394-4134, or send an anonymous tip via text messaging using the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

