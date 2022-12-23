RCPD responds to gunfire call near north Walmart, 1 person arrested

Medina said police have received no reports of injuries or damage to property as a result of the initial gunshots.

"We still have officers and detectives on scene out there looking into any other factors that we can learn about what this guy might have been up to," Medina told the Journal late Friday. "At this point, the important thing is nobody was hurt and there was no damage reported."

Medina said this is a good example of "if you see something, say something," for people who witness potentially dangerous situations.

"It was actually the reporting parties who were able to provide very good information to our officers that helped us intervene so quickly," he said.