RCPD responds to gunfire call near north Walmart, 1 person arrested

Rapid City Police Department

One man has been arrested after Rapid City police responded to a gunfire call near the Walmart on North Lacrosse Street Friday night.

According to Rapid City Police Department spokesperson Brendyn Medina, a report came in to police dispatch of a man firing a gun from a vehicle near the 1200 block of North Lacrosse Street. Medina said officers were able to obtain good information from several reporting parties about the suspect's description and location.

Officers quickly converged on the area and were able to safely detain the individual prior to him entering the store. Store employees worked to secure the store prior to the suspect's potential entry, Medina said.

Video on social media shows several RCPD officers pointing weapons at the suspect just outside of the store's entry. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Gerald King, was reported to be intoxicated.

People are also reading…

Medina said no gun was found on King, however, a gun was recovered from his vehicle.

King was arrested on charges of possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, driving under the influence, and other firearms-related charges, Medina said.

Medina said police have received no reports of injuries or damage to property as a result of the initial gunshots.
 
"We still have officers and detectives on scene out there looking into any other factors that we can learn about what this guy might have been up to," Medina told the Journal late Friday. "At this point, the important thing is nobody was hurt and there was no damage reported."
 
Medina said this is a good example of "if you see something, say something," for people who witness potentially dangerous situations.
 
"It was actually the reporting parties who were able to provide very good information to our officers that helped us intervene so quickly," he said.
