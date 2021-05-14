RCPD responds to pedestrian, vehicle accident downtown Friday night

Officers from the Rapid City Police Department responded to an accident downtown between a vehicle and a pedestrian Friday night, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The incident occurred late Friday on Seventh Street between St. Joseph and Kansas City streets. The details of the accident and conditions of the pedestrian and driver are not known at this time, an RCPD spokesperson said.

Seventh Street has been closed in the area and crime tape surrounds the block as of 11 p.m. Friday. A Journal reporter observed a vehicle being towed from the scene.

RCPD officials are asking the public to remain away from the area during the ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as information is received.

