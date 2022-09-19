RCPD seeking information on robbery suspect

Rapid City police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Sunday afternoon robbery.

According to a news release, police were dispatched to a casino in the 2700 block of west Main Street for a robbery that had just occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday. An employee of the casino told officers they were working inside when an unknown male entered, brandished a firearm and demanded cash.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash by fleeing out the rear entrance of the casino. The employee said the suspect fled on foot using northbound Whitewood Street.

Police were able to acquire video from the casino. The suspect is described as a male wearing red shoes, khaki pants, a gray hoodie and a dark colored bandana.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect should contact Det. Brittany Vogel at 605-394-4134. Anonymous tips can also be set via text messaging by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.