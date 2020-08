× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Police Department is asking for help locating 15-year-old Kyra Kills Small.

Police believe she may have run away from her home. She was last seen in the 900 block of Haines Avenue on Sunday evening.

She is described as a Native American, 5’5”, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information about where she is should contact police at 394-4131.

