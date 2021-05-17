RCPD seeking two missing children

Rapid City police are seeking the public's help to locate two missing children.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a Monday news release, Zuey DeLeon, 13, was last seen around noon Saturday in the 900 block of Explorer Street. She was wearing a white hoodie and light blue jeans. Zuey is a Native American female with brown hair with a strip of red in the front and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 140 pounds and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Brayden DeLeon, 11, was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, riding his bicycle in the 400 block of East Jackson Street. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt with neon green and navy blue strips, and black shoes with neon green bottoms. His bicycle is a faded gray and pink BMX-style bike. Brayden is a Native American male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 90 pounds and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone with any information on the location of Zuey and/or Brayden should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0