RCPD seeking two missing children
RCPD seeking two missing children

  • Updated
Zuey and Brayden DeLeon

Zuey DeLeon, left, and Brayden DeLeon, right.

 photos provided

Rapid City police are seeking the public's help to locate two missing children.

According to a Monday news release, Zuey DeLeon, 13, was last seen around noon Saturday in the 900 block of Explorer Street. She was wearing a white hoodie and light blue jeans. Zuey is a Native American female with brown hair with a strip of red in the front and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 140 pounds and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Brayden DeLeon, 11, was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, riding his bicycle in the 400 block of East Jackson Street. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt with neon green and navy blue strips, and black shoes with neon green bottoms. His bicycle is a faded gray and pink BMX-style bike. Brayden is a Native American male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 90 pounds and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone with any information on the location of Zuey and/or Brayden should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

