RCPD seeks suspect in Christmas Eve robbery

Rapid City police are seeking information to identify a suspect in a Christmas Eve robbery at the 777 Casino on West Main Street.

According to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department, the robbery occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Dec. 24 at 2730 W. Main Street. Police said the male suspect entered the casino with his hands in his pocket and demanded money from an employee.

The employee complied with the demand and the suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police describe the suspect as a lighter-skinned male who is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

He was wearing a light-colored winter coat, blue jeans, light-colored gloves, white tennis shoes and a black mask. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective AJ Randazzo at 605-394-4134.

Anonymous tips may also be sent via text messaging the letters RCPD and the information to 847411.

