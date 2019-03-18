SPEARFISH | Realtors in the Northern Hills are working to make sure kids have proper winter clothes, school supplies and funding for medical travel.
REALTORS® for Kids is a child-specific organization that provides necessities for children of families in need. The organization was founded in 2003 when a group of individuals from the Northern Black Hills Association of REALTORS® got together to discuss a way to address a growing need in the community. The group set out to develop a plan to raise funds to assist children that had a need that otherwise wasn’t being met.
“We like to think of it as a hand up, not a handout. Anything that a child may need that they can't get because their family is financially struggling, we're kind of that ‘fill in the gaps’ program,” said Brandy Purcell Hartman, association executive.
To date, they have raised over $950,000 for children in need. The funds raised through the organization stay in Northern Black Hills Communities, including Belle Fourche, Deadwood, Lead, Newell, Nisland, Spearfish, St. Onge, Sturgis and Vale. Over 200 children received special financial assistance last year.
The organization hosts an annual auction as its primary fundraiser that raises between $80,000 and $100,000. This year’s auction will be held April 5 at the Lodge at Deadwood. The pirate-themed event will start the night off with a silent auction opening at 6 p.m. and the live auction at 7 p.m.
There are many ways to be part of the efforts of the REALTORS® for Kids organization, with volunteering and monetary donations being just a few. The organization also takes third-party referrals for children in need.
“Getting the word out is huge. We are hoping to hit the $1 million mark for next year, and we’re really close. That's one of our goals. We're pretty excited that we're able to help all the kids in the community,” she said.
For more information or to learn how to donate, call 605-722-0181, visit realtorsforkids.org, or go to their Facebook page.