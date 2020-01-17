Rebranding of Regional to Monument Health has begun

Zebroski said the rebranding could take more than a year to complete. Some details, including the name of a city street, Regional Way, leading from Fifth Street to an administrative office building, may remain indefinitely.

“It’s not like there’s a deadline that says every single thing that says Regional has to be removed from the system. We want to do it over time,” Zebroski said.

Hospital CEO Paulette Davidson said the change had been under consideration for nearly a decade, with the name Regional dating back to the 1973 merger of two Rapid City hospitals, Bennett-Clarkson Memorial and St. John’s McNamara, into Rapid City Regional Hospital.

As the non-profit health care system grew, the name was shortened to Regional Health in 2005, but in recent years the moniker was considered to have become too generic.

Davidson told the Journal in November the new name was chosen because it connotes a sense of permanence and lasting impact.

It also inspires thoughts of area monuments and monument-like attractions, such as Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse.

"It's a bit of a tribute to where we live," Davidson said.