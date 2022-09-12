Recreational marijuana supporters open Rapid City office

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, which is leading the effort to pass Initiated Measure 27 for recreational marijuana, announced the opening a new campaign office in Rapid City.

Organizers said the office opened Friday at 230 E. North St., in Rapid City.

“We’re very excited to open our campaign office in Rapid City given the very positive response to our drive-thru signature gathering events earlier this year,” said campaign manager Matthew Schweich. “We will use this office for many purposes including training volunteers, distributing lawn signs, organizing phone banks and door knocking campaigns, and selling Yes on 27 T-shirts and hats.”

Initiated Measure 27 is the 2022 ballot measure that voters will decide on Nov. 8. IM 27 would legalize personal possession of small amounts of cannabis by adults 21 and older in South Dakota. If approved by voters, the law would take effect July 1, 2023.

“Now that we’re past Labor Day, our campaign is kicking its voter registration and field operation into high gear by mobilizing supporters and volunteers across South Dakota,” said Quincy Hanzen, deputy campaign manager for the Yes on 27 campaign. “We are very excited to expand our operations in the Rapid City area. If you’re interested in getting involved as a volunteer, or if you just have a question about voter registration, then please call or text our campaign hotline at 605-269-8552.”