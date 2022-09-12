 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Recreational marijuana supporters open Rapid City office

  • 0
041722-petition10.jpg

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws Campaign Director Matthew Schweich thanks a resident for adding their name to a petition during the drive-through petition signature drive for recreational cannabis legalization on April 16 in Rapid City.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, which is leading the effort to pass Initiated Measure 27 for recreational marijuana, announced the opening a new campaign office in Rapid City.

Organizers said the office opened Friday at 230 E. North St., in Rapid City.

“We’re very excited to open our campaign office in Rapid City given the very positive response to our drive-thru signature gathering events earlier this year,” said campaign manager Matthew Schweich. “We will use this office for many purposes including training volunteers, distributing lawn signs, organizing phone banks and door knocking campaigns, and selling Yes on 27 T-shirts and hats.”

Initiated Measure 27 is the 2022 ballot measure that voters will decide on Nov. 8. IM 27 would legalize personal possession of small amounts of cannabis by adults 21 and older in South Dakota. If approved by voters, the law would take effect July 1, 2023.

People are also reading…

“Now that we’re past Labor Day, our campaign is kicking its voter registration and field operation into high gear by mobilizing supporters and volunteers across South Dakota,” said Quincy Hanzen, deputy campaign manager for the Yes on 27 campaign. “We are very excited to expand our operations in the Rapid City area. If you’re interested in getting involved as a volunteer, or if you just have a question about voter registration, then please call or text our campaign hotline at 605-269-8552.”

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 8

Your Two Cents for Sept. 8

Rapid City has 13 schools without air conditioning, some with classrooms reaching over 90 degrees. Many of those schools also are not handicap…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 9

Your Two Cents for Sept. 9

Of course Pennington County employees are in favor of a four-day work week – who wouldn’t want a three-day weekend every week? Since the count…

Watch Now: Related Video

Thailand snake crisis: Monsoon rains force reptiles out of hiding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News