Recreational marijuana to be considered on November ballot

South Dakotans will get to vote on recreational marijuana once again on the Nov. 8 ballot in Initiated Measure 27.

The measure would legalize the possession, use and distribution of marijuana, if approved by voters.

The six-section measure would allow marijuana possession, use and distribution for those 21 years and older, although people could only possess up to one ounce of marijuana.

According to the measure, Title 34 in state law would be amended to add a new section that would not regulate marijuana or marijuana accessories. Marijuana is defined as the plant of the genus cannabis and any part of the plant, including seeds, resin extracted from the plant and every compound, manufacture, salt, derivative, mixture or preparation of the plant, seed or resin, including hash and marijuana concentrate.

As defined in the measure, it does not include hemp, or fiber produced from the stalks, oil or cake made from the seeds of the plant, sterilized seed of the plant which is incapable of germination, or the weight of any other ingredient combined with marijuana to prepare topical or oral administrations, food, drink or other products.

Marijuana accessory is defined as equipment, product, material specifically designed for use in planting, propagating, cultivating, growing, harvesting, manufacturing, compounding, converting, producing, processing, preparing, testing, analyzing, packaging, repackaging, storing, containing, ingesting, inhaling or otherwise introducing marijuana into the human body.

The measure would add a new section to Title 34 that those at least 21 years or older would not be subject to arrest, penalty or fine, or be a basis for the denial of any right or privilege or be a basis for asset seizure or forfeiture to possess, use, ingest, inhale, process, transport or distribute one ounce or less of marijuana and not more than eight grams of marijuana in concentrated form.

A person 21 years or older would also not be subjected to penalties if they possessed, plant, cultivate, harvest, dry, process or manufacture not more than three plants and possess the marijuana produced by the plants if: the plants and marijuana produced is in excess of one ounce are kept at a private residence, locked in a space and not visible from a public place; not more than six plants are kept at a residence at one time; and the private residence is within a jurisdiction of local government where there is no licensed retail store where marijuana is available for purchase pursuant to the chapter.

However, it would not retroactively change criminal charges or cases.

According to the measure, people would be subjected to penalties if they cultivate plants that are visible from a public space and could face a fine of $250, cultivate plants not kept in a locked space and could face a fine of $250, smoke marijuana in a public places other than in an area licensed for such activity and face a fine of $100, and is under 21 years old and possesses, uses, ingests, inhales, transports, delivers or distributes without consideration one ounce or less of marijuana or marijuana accessories and face a fine of $100. Those who violate the law could also be provided with an option of attending up to four hours of drug education or counseling in lieu of the penalty.

Matthew Schweich, campaign manager for Yes on 27, said this is a good policy that will allow law enforcement to focus on "real crime" and free up legal resources for other crimes. He also said this would expand access for patients having difficulties getting medical cards, and remove the burden of cannabis-related arrests and convictions that stand in the way of housing, employment and education.

"South Dakota voters approved legalization in 2020 by 54 percent," Schweich said. "That law was taken away through a deeply flawed court ruling, and this is our opportunity to defend the initial process and restore the will of the people."

Schweich said the measure does not include business licensing, regulations or taxations, all of which are found in other recreational legalization laws. He said the reason it doesn't is because the South Dakota Supreme Court delayed its ruling on the 2020 Constitutional Amendment A vote.

Constitutional Amendment A addressed recreational marijuana and was approved by 54 percent of South Dakota voters, but was overturned in a Supreme Court ruling. Circuit Judge Christina Klinger ruled in February 2021 that the measure was unconstitutional and found it violated the state's single-subject rule, and required a revision rather than an amendment.

Schweich said because the ruling was delayed, writers of the measure took a cautious approach.

"(We) wrote a very short and simple initiative that is focused on personal freedom, and down the road, after we've passed Measure 27, we're going to want to work in the legislature to pass an implementation bill that includes a regulatory framework," he said.

He said that would include licensing and taxation.

"It wasn't our choice to run an initiative that doesn't include the regulatory components, but it's still a very good policy," Schweich said. "In order to get to a place where we can replace the illicit market with a regulated system, first we need to pass measure 27 and then we can build on that."

Protecting South Dakota Kids, however, is against the measure and fears the messages it could send to kids. Protecting South Dakota Kids is a Rapid City-based grassroots coalition formed by concerned citizens, healthcare professionals, pastors, educators and others.

Chair Jim Kinyon said this is the worst time to introduce this legislation. Kinyon also serves as the executive director and counseling director at Catholic Social Services. He said as a mental health provider, he sees many kids and families negatively impacted.

He said the mental health system is already overwhelmed and overtaxed, and having to put kids on waiting lists when they're possibly suicidal is heartbreaking.

"This illegal drug is associated with negative impacts on mental health, on cognitive development, on every functional area," Kinyon said. "The South Dakota (State Medical Association) has come out in opposition because quite clearly, those of us that deal with this every day know that this is not a safe drug and we know that this isn't going to make our families stronger, our kids stronger, our state better."

The association released a statement Oct. 6 urging South Dakotans to vote against the measure stating "marijuana is a public health concern."

"Data from states that have legalized marijuana demonstrate concerns particularly around unintentional exposures in children, resulting in increased calls to poison control centers and emergency department visits, as well as an increase in traffic crashes and deaths due to impaired driving," the statement reads.

The association lists negative health consequences of marijuana use documented from research including short-term memory and decreased concentration, attention span and problem solving, among other things.

Kinyon said the state does not need to send mixed messages to kids. He said Catholic Social Services runs a Lakota Circles of Hope program that aims at helping young Native American leaders and using Lakota elders and educators to provide education. He said they try to teach young people about making good choices around drugs and alcohol.

"For us to normalize, commercialize and main street the use of a drug that's destructive, and then to pretend and present it as if it is healthy, it feels a little bipolar," he said. "That mixed message isn't going to help our kids."

Kristi "Cricket" Palmer, who works part-time at WellFully, an addiction treatment facility, said she has also seen that there are not enough counselors or staff to help with the 12-17-year-old clients.

She said every client has some relationship with marijuana.

"They can talk bad about how bad methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin and all the like (are)," Palmer said. "But you can't talk bad to them about marijuana. They will defend it. They have a relationship with marijuana and it's very hard, especially when our society is saying that it's medicine so they think it's safe."

Schweich said the measure is not an attempt to target children. He said the Colorado Department of Health surveyed teen usage and showed a steadying and now decrease of use since 2012. He said Washington state has shown a similar trend as well.

"The data is quite clear that teen use is not increasing in legalization states and our opponents seem to want to just ignore that data and spread messages that are really based on nothing other than fear," he said. They want to scare people into maintaining the criminalization of South Dakotans. They think that government should control peoples' lives. We believe that South Dakota adults are capable of making their own decisions around cannabis and shouldn't be arrested if they decide to use cannabis."

The law would go into effect July 1, 2023, if approved.