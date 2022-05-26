Recreational marijuana validated for state ballot

SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota voters are set to vote again on whether they want recreational marijuana legalized for adults after the secretary of state on Wednesday validated the initiated measure for the November ballot.

Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced that a random sample of petition signatures showed that South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, the group campaigning to legalize cannabis, had easily collected enough valid signatures to surpass the roughly 17,000 needed to place the initiated measure on the November ballot. It will appear as Initiated Measure 27.

The proposed law would allow people 21 years old and over to use and grow marijuana for personal use. It would place a 1 ounce limit on the amount that people could use or share.

Matthew Schweich, campaign director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana laws said the organization is pleased that the initiative has qualified for the November ballot.

"We are confident that we can achieve victory for the second consecutive election, pass Initiated Measure 27 by a strong margin, and restore the will of the people," he said in a statement.

Schweich said the results of the June 7 vote on Amendment C could impact the recreational marijuana initiative. Amendment C would raise the threshold for ballot measures that increase taxes or appropriate more than $10 million from a simple 50% majority to a 60% majority for voter approval.

"Amendment C is a shameful and cowardly attack on the constitutional ballot initiative rights of the people of South Dakota. This convoluted proposal, created by politicians in Pierre, has the potential to cripple the initiative process and could even be used to undermine our 2022 cannabis legalization measure," Schweich said. "We cannot allow politicians to get away with this. So between now and June 7, we will be 100% focused on crushing Amendment C at the polls.”

Marijuana legalization has spurred political fights among South Dakota’s dominant Republican party in recent years and tested faith in a form of direct democracy — the ballot measure. A citizen-proposed constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis passed by 54% in 2020, but Gov. Kristi Noem sponsored a lawsuit to challenge it and the state Supreme Court ruled last year that it violated the state Constitution.

The secretary of state's validation may be challenged within 30 days.

