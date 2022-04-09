Red Cloud Indian School attempts to help community heal through immersion program

Red Cloud Indian School wants to help Lakota people reclaim their language and culture, and it is one step closer through its Lakota Immersion program.

The kindergarten through 12th grade program officially began in 2018 at the school with teachers developing their own curriculum based on South Dakota education standards. Members of the city council and Human Relations Commission-Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (HRC-MOA) learned about the program Thursday during an all-day trip to the Pine Ridge Reservation. The trip was coordinated with the school.

Sierra Conch, Lakota language literacy project coordinator for the school, said the curriculum also includes information about Lakota culture, teachings and stories. She said she thinks the education system was traditionally designed to fail Indigenous students.

"It was designed to industrialize and assimilate who we are, so us dismantling that traditional education system and rebuilding something based on our teachings and our language and who we are is necessary for our Indigenous youth to thrive," she said.

Students up to the fifth grade level have participated in the program. Classes, including science and math, are taught in Lakota by second language teachers and homework is done in Lakota.

Tashina Banks Rama, executive vice president of the school, said they are committed to the immersion program not only because Lakota is their ancestral language but because it's a part of reckoning for the school.

Banks Rama said Red Cloud used to be the Holy Rosary Boarding School, which was started in 1888 and operated until 1980.

She said the school is starting a reckoning process called "Truth in Healing," which allows families and members of the public to look through the school's records to understand their history.

"While we were a boarding school all of those years, the goals and objectives of that policy was to terminate our language, our culture and our ways of life," she said. "Today, the Red Cloud of today, is very much about revitalizing language, culture and we live that every day in our classrooms and the immersion program."

Assistant superintendent Matthew Rama said students in the program have also learned English despite not being taught it in school, and that students test better in each subject compared to traditional English learners.

Conch said the program has been incredibly successful, but the most challenging thing is creating the curriculum while learning the language.

"A lot of our teachers, including myself, are learning the language as we go because of the lack of fluent speakers," she said. "The average age of fluent speakers in our community (are in their 50s to 70s), so that's been a struggle."

Conch said they now have a lot of reusable materials for younger grades, but sixth through 12th grade curriculum has yet to be created.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.