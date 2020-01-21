Red Cloud runs past RC Christian girls

Red Cloud used full-court pressure to force early turnovers from Rapid City Christian as the Crusaders cruised to a 64-36 win over the Lady Comets in girls' basketball action Tuesday at the Christian gymnasium.

The visiting Crusaders scored the first 21 points of the game, with most coming on the heels of 11 first-quarter turnovers they produced from their trapping press. Red Cloud made 7 of its first 10 shots from 2-point range while taking early control of the game.

“We came out and we were ready to go,” Crusader coach Matt Rama said. “We were able to get the ball inside a little and drive. But you’ve got to play D. If you want to be with the elite teams, you’ve got to play defense.”

Crusader point guard Stevi Fallis and forward Sharissa Haas seemed to be at the center of the action as Red Cloud zipped out to a 23-2 lead after the first quarter and 35-17 by the half. Fallis finished with three 3-pointers on her way to scoring 20 points, while Haas added 15 points working inside the 3-point arc.

Christian got a game-high 23 points from freshman Olivia Kieffer, but the 25 turnovers Red Cloud forced was really the story of the game.