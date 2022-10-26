Red Ribbon Week: Annual event runs from Oct. 25-31

Dozens of Rapid City students, teachers and dignitaries gathered Tuesday afternoon at Summit Arena to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a nationwide awareness campaign on the harmful effects of drugs.

Organizers from the Rushmore Noon Optimist Club have sponsored Red Ribbon Week for the past 27 years. The recognition is the nation's oldest drug prevention campaign and falls each year in October. The week was started for youth to commit to a drug-free lifestyle and pay tribute to DEA Special Agent Enrique Camarena, who was kidnapped and murdered by Mexican drug traffickers in 1985.

Students will wear red ribbons and participate in a variety of anti-drug events throughout the week. Tuesday's kickoff event was a bit different this year with a change in venue from Dinosaur Park to Summit Arena.

"Normally those that attended the kickoff in the past were at Dinosaur Hill, but because that are is being fixed, we couldn't walk there this year," Optimist Club member and Red Ribbon Week Chair Cricket Palmer said.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender was in attendance to officially proclaim this week as Red Ribbon Week. He said the impact that drug and alcohol abuse have on the city is tragic.

"This community, just like every community everywhere in the world, is negatively affected by drug use and the abuse of alcohol," Allender said. "We have many, many stories and examples every year of people who are hurt and killed, the tragedies, the broken-up families.

"So, it makes me feel good today to see a lot of the Rapid City youth, the leaders of tomorrow, the mothers and fathers of tomorrow, the employees, the police officers, the mayors, the nurses, the doctors, the carpenters — everybody — all of America's youth making a commitment here today to stay free of drugs and to not let that ruin your life."

Students and representatives from 18 Rapid City schools presented large red banners filled with thousands of signatures from young people pledging to stay away from drugs.

After the indoor presentation, the crowd moved outside and watched a large red ribbon be placed next to The Monument sign high above Summit Arena.

Red Ribbon Week in Rapid City is Oct. 25 through Oct. 31.