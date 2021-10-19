Red Ribbon Week event postponed until Wednesday

The unveiling of a billboard for Red Ribbon Week has been postponed until Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Hundreds of local elementary and middle school students submitted entries in the Red Ribbon Week billboard contest.
The winning design will be unveiled at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 305 E. Main St. The winning billboard represents the Red Ribbon Week theme “Drug Free Looks Like Me.” The billboard is located behind the School of Mines Foundation building at the former location of Dakota Business Center. There is a parking lot in front of the billboard where everyone can gather for the unveiling.
The Rushmore Noon Optimists sponsor events in Rapid City to observe Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October.