Authorities have identified a Redig man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Harding County.
The Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Rhett Fox was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup that rolled in the ditch off U.S. Highway 85 the night of Nov. 14.
Redig is an unincorporated community in Harding County, about 21 miles south of Buffalo.
The crash happened about 8 miles south of Buffalo. Fox was alone in the vehicle. Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the Spearfish hospital.