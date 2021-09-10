Redistricting committees tackle Rapid City, Sioux Falls legislative boundaries

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The rural population has its own priorities,” said Amy Scott-Stoltz, the president of the League of Women Voters of South Dakota. “The urban population has its own legislative priorities and deserves its own representation.”

The irregular, winding shapes of several of those districts prompted Brian Birch, who spoke at Thursday's committee meeting, to malign them as “gerrymandered,” referring to the centuries-old practice of drawing districts designed to pack opponents’ voters into one place, or scatter them across districts to minimize their voting power.

The committees settled on three proposals for the Sioux Falls legislative boundaries and decided to gather more public input before settling on one.

However, lawmakers finalized a map around Rapid City legislative districts that stretch from Pactola Lake, a mountainous hiking area, in the west to the city of Box Elder in the east.

Kellen Returns From Scout, who was representing the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association, urged the lawmakers to recognize that the Native American population has grown in the northern part of Rapid City in recent years and to draw a district that allows them to have a voice in elections.

“We could substantially influence the outcome of an election in Rapid City," he said. "We expect to be able to elect representatives there who make decisions that are responsive to our concerns."

