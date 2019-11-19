STURGIS | A potential redistricting of the Meade 46-1 school system, which could have split the district into separate school systems, is off the table for now.
Earlier this month a committee of rural Meade County school patrons decided not to seek formation of a separate school district for rural schools in the eastern half of expansive Meade County.
The decision was made to allow school district officials to formulate a plan to address a $500,000 general fund budget shortfall that resulted in the loss of a eight teaching positions in a district that serves nearly 3,000 students.
The cutbacks included the loss of four positions in five rural schools in eastern Meade County, which has an enrollment of about 100 students.
Mick Trask, of Elm Springs and a spokesman for what is simply known as the rural committee, said the group had initially formed to seek a solution to the budget shortfall and loss of teachers.
They said creating a new district in eastern Meade County would provide local autonomy over how rural tax dollars are spent on education, curriculum selection, professional development geared toward a multi-grade classroom setting, building and grounds maintenance, and location of school buildings.
“The Rural Committee's plan to split the Meade 46-1 school district brings more teachers back to both sides and helps fix the deficit in the general fund. Having a better student-to-teacher ratio improves students’ educational opportunities, said committee member Lance Frei, in an email statement.
The request to consider a district split was placed on the Meade 46-1 board’s July meeting agenda by three newly elected board members, John Nachtigall of Owanka, J.T. Vig of Opal, and Lee Spring of Union Center.
In September, state education secretary Ben Jones advised against splitting the district at a standing-room-only meeting at the newly-opened Central Meade County School in Union Center.
In his presentation, Jones outlined the process for forming a new district. He said the last district split in the state occurred in May of 2002, when Lennox and Tea Area in Lincoln County divided to form separate districts.
Lincoln County, south of Sioux Falls, was one of the fastest growing areas of the state in population and valuation at the time, he said.
Jones advised against a Meade district split, citing low enrollment growth potential for the rural schools — Atall, Elm Springs, Hereford, Opal and Union Center — for the foreseeable future.
He also said the new district would need to provide K-12 education with the current schools presently serving K-8 students.
He predicted difficulties in hiring teachers, along with the need to share the current debt load of the district and the need to likely levy an increase in property taxes used to fund education.
“Therefore, I recommend finding other options to keep these schools open,” Jones said in his presentation.
However, Trask said, the Rural Committee’s redistricting plan would not raise taxes even with the assumption of a share of the overall district debt.
“Taxes in the plan stay neutral or go down,” Trask said. “The only way taxes go up is if the new school board votes to increase (the) capital outlay mill levy or leave it the same. The school board right now can vote to raise taxes, if they decide they want to,” he said.
But after the regular October meeting of the Meade School Board, followed by further discussions during a Nov. 4 board retreat in Sturgis, rural committee members decided to table the redistricting vote set for the Nov. 11 board meeting.
If the board had voted to proceed with redistricting, school district officials would have put together a plan for forming the new district.
The process most likely would have involved the hiring of a consultant and visiting with the district attorneys, said Meade 46-1 superintendent Jeff Simmons.
“There’s a lot of legalities there and a lot of work to be done. It’s more complicated than just drawing the districts’ new boundary lines, which are negotiable as well,” he said
If the school board had voted no on redistricting, rural residents could have sought to continue with a petition process, requiring signatures of at least 15 percent of approximately 2,800 registered voters in the Meade 46-1 District.
If the petition drive were successful, the planning process for redistricting would have begun with a plan ultimately requiring approval by the state education board and then district voters.
Simmons said the district was able to balance its budget by cutting teachers and some programs and after an enrollment increase of about 90 new students, resulting in an infusion of more than $246,000 in state aid based on a formula of $2,800 per student.
Simmons said the loss of teaching positions and programs, coupled with the increase in enrollment had resulted in large class sizes districtwide.
“Everyone’s been affected,” Simmons said.
“Hopefully if enrollment continues to increase, we’ll have resources to hire more teachers back next year,” Simmons said.
Trask said the rural committee is willing to put their redistricting plan on hold to allow Simmons and other district officials time to work out a long-term plan for all schools in Meade 46-1.
“We asked them to postpone the vote and try to come up with a solution that benefits the district as a whole and brings teachers back across the district as a whole,” Trask said.
“We’ll give them a chance and see what they can do and if not we’ll probably bring it back up,” he said.