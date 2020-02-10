Refresh, refocus at Lifting Your Limits

Rejuvenate your excitement for reaching your goals, attaining personal freedom and becoming your best self at Lifting Your Limits.

Lifting Your Limits brings together several local speakers at a daylong event from 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Rushmore Mall in the former Herberger's location. Tickets are $29 to $39 and are available at eventbrite.com/.

Visualize your life as a pie with seven pieces: family; financial; relationships; mental; physical; spiritual; and career. Each piece is a different aspect of life that we, as individuals, seek to improve and grow. Lifting Your Limits speakers will address these seven areas so you are refreshed, renewed, and refocused.

Speakers will be: Dorothy Rosby, author and syndicated humor columnist; Melanie Torno of Torno Mediation & Mental Health Services, LLC; and Deanna Becket, character coach.

The day will include the following breakout sessions: Relationships: Rocket Talks by Mike Dupre; Image and Career: Kathy Sazama, An Image Of Excellence; Family: Pastor Scott Wiley, Word of Hope; Tech Time Outs: Ashley R. Auwerter, Social Jargn; Dreams and Vision: Deanna Becket, character coach; and Health: Cheryl Carleton-Rasmussen, Reset Weight.

There will also be a financial panel featuring: Mallory Darling; Edward Jones financial advisor Christy Hawthorne; Randy Horsley of Farmers Insurance; Cheyenne McGriff of RE/MAX Results; and Laci Sosa of USA Mortgage.

