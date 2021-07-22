Regents approve reduced tuition rates for Ellsworth personnel

A reduced tuition rate has been approved for active-duty Airmen, their spouses and dependents and U.S. Department of Defense civilians working on Ellsworth Air Force Base, according to a press release from the South Dakota Board of Regents.

This rate supports Black Hills State University’s selection this month to operate a local campus on Ellsworth following a formal Education Needs Assessment to determine the needs for the installation.

The new per-credit-hour rates — $250 for undergraduate courses and $300 for graduate coursework — were approved as part of BHSU’s competitive proposal to provide voluntary post-secondary education at Ellsworth beginning this fall. Air Force officials notified BHSU on July 14 of its selection to support this mission.

“We are honored to be chosen to support the Ellsworth mission,” BHSU President Laurie Nichols said in the news release. “Building upon a time-honored relationship between BHSU and Ellsworth, we are ready to help service members, their families, Department of Defense civilians, and veterans secure the skills and tools needed to succeed in today’s environment.”

