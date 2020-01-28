Regents ask lawmakers to support needs-based scholarships for state students

PIERRE | When he addressed the Senate Education Committee Tuesday morning, Board of Regents Executive Director Paul Beran made it clear that the most important higher education bill being considered in the current session would create a needs-based scholarship.

While giving the committee an overview of his department, Beran explained that a similar bill failed in last year’s legislative session. After passing through the Senate unanimously, the bill failed to garner the two-thirds majority in the House required of legislation that needs an appropriation of funds.

Beran said there were some concerns in the House that the scholarships would be going to less needy students. This year’s legislation, SB72, targets students who are eligible for Pell Grants from the U.S. Department of Education.

Beran said Pell Grant-eligible students are high achievers from families that are not affluent.

“This is a group of students that we want to stay in the state,” Beran said. “Only those most needy students will be eligible for these dollars.”

Other requirements for the Dakota’s Promise scholarship include being a resident of South Dakota at the time of high school graduation, a score of at least 22 on the ACT test and a cumulative high school grade point average of 3.0.