Regents back Nichols in wake of Wyoming probe

Nichols said the Regents' vote of confidence in her as a person and university president was important to her.

"It meant the world to me," she said. "It was great when they offered me the job at BH as an interim. Then they made it permanent. This letter means more to me than you would could ever know."

According to documents uncovered after legal action taken by the Casper Star-Tribune and WyoFile — which the state of Wyoming spent more than $42,000 in a failed attempt to keep secret — a UW Foundation employee and a university food service employee filed complaints against Nichols with the human resources department.

While the Wyoming Board completed its investigation without contacting Nichols before deciding not to renew her contract, the South Dakota Regents were unconvinced by the two complaints.

"It is obvious that the information about the two employee complaints is incomplete, and it is hard to imagine how it could be complete since you were never asked or given the opportunity to comment or present witnesses who were present," Schieffer said in the letter. "Based on our review of this case and our collective experience with observing you in South Dakota for over two decades, we know you acted in these instances as we would hope you would in any South Dakota case."