Starting this summer, students from six surrounding states will be able to attend South Dakota public universities at the same tuition rate as state residents.
The South Dakota Board of Regents adopted the new tuition policy Wednesday at its meeting on the Northern State University campus in Aberdeen.
“Our goal is to grow enrollments, meet South Dakota’s workforce needs, and bring additional financial resources to our universities and the state,” Regents President Kevin Schieffer said in a press release.
The program is called South Dakota Advantage and allows incoming freshmen and transfer students from Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Colorado to pay the same tuition as South Dakota residents. Minnesota is not part of the new program since South Dakota already has a long-standing tuition reciprocity agreement with the state.
Several universities within the state system already have tuition-reduction arrangements with neighboring states. For example, Black Hills State University offers tuition rates equal to in-state tuition to new students from Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. This new program standardizes the practice across all universities within the state system.
“Given the number of arrangements already in place between universities and neighboring states, the move to a surrounding state program for all of our universities seemed logical,” said Paul B. Beran, the regent’s executive director and CEO.
The program is effective beginning summer 2019 academic term. Regents will set tuition rates for the coming year at their board meeting in April.