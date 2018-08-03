PIERRE | On the agenda next week for the state Board of Regents is whether South Dakota State University can accept a gift of an airplane.
SDSU’s school colors are blue and yellow. That’s where the complication arises.
This reporter emailed SDSU President Barry Dunn about the donation.
“Well…” Dunn replied, “the really funny part is that it is red and since it’s canvass, we can’t repaint it! Gotta love it!”
Red is the primary school color for rival University of South Dakota.
The single-engine 1967 American Champion Citabria is already in a hangar used by the university’s aviation program, according to SDSU Foundation President Steve Erpenbach.
He said the donor was Joe Vogel, an electrical engineering graduate in 1958 who has retired to Prescott, Arizona.
AVWeb, an online news site, described the Citabria as “right up at the top of the list for those looking for a simple, fun flying machine capable of most inside positive-G aerobatics. (Citabria is “airbatic” spelled backwards.)”
The matter is on the regents’ agenda for a decision Thursday. Here’s an excerpt from a document filed for the regents:
“If this airplane was not gifted, SDSU was planning on purchasing or leasing a similar type of training airplane in the next 2-4 years. It will be used as a tailwheel training aircraft within the Department of Consumer Sciences under the College of Education and Human Sciences.
“This airplane, while older than most of SDSU’s other fleet, was well maintained and routinely inspected and flown judiciously. SDSU now has three other airplanes from the 1970s and 1980s so this is not a stretch as far as the age of the airplane.
“SDSU’s chief aviation mechanic inspected the airplane and found it to be within standards. The engine, propeller and airframe are all in good to very good condition. The total hours (approximately 2,500) on this aircraft are well within normal limits and the engine still has over 50 percent of its average lifetime left before it would need to be overhauled.
“The total hours on the airplane are a major asset to the gift. Seven out of SDSU’s eight aircraft have more time on them than this airplane.”
SDSU officials put a value of $48,089 on it. The plane will help students train on a “tailwheel” aircraft, the document said. “Overall this is a great asset to the SDSU Aviation Program and many students will benefit from Mr. Vogel’s generous gift,” it said.
This wasn’t the first donation by Vogel to SDSU. He created the first scholarship when the university offered a major in software engineering in 2003.