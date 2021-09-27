Regents to hold public hearing on Senate Bill 55 in Spearfish

The South Dakota Board of Regents is slated to provide an overview on the work of a higher education task force at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Black Hills State University. The session will take place in the Joy Krautschun Alumni/Foundation Welcome Center, at 1351 St. Joe Street in Spearfish.

This session is designed to update community members and local legislators about the Senate Bill 55 Task Force process and related recommendations. The task force will issue its final report Monday, Nov. 15.

Brian Maher, Executive Director of the South Dakota Board of Regents, Board of Regents staff and BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols are scheduled to be available to answers questions from the public.

The task force takes its name from a bill approved by the 2020 state Legislature, which directed the Regents to create a task force to study the operations and functions of higher education institutions under the regents’ control.

Nichols encouraged the public to attend and participate in the discussion.