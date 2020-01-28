Regents to seek tuition waiver for Native American students

PIERRE | The leader of the South Dakota Board of Regents pledged to work on legislation that would create a college tuition waiver for Native American students.

On Tuesday Board of Regents Executive Director Paul Beran told the Senate Education Committee that his department would work on tuition waiver legislation after a discussion with Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission.

Heinert sponsored a bill in the last legislative session that would have created a college tuition waiver. That bill failed and Heinert expressed disappointment that the Regents have not made another attempt.

Beran said that according to the regents’ lawyer, South Dakota law doesn’t permit the creation of such a waiver.

The Board of Regents has been sending funding to Native American schools, Beran said, using those funds to encourage students there to pursue higher education.

Heinert said the state already provides college tuition waivers for the children of firefighters and police officers.

“I hope you understand my disappointment,” Heinert said. “We are still losing our best and brightest.”

Heinert suggested that the Regents could start small, offering the waivers to 20 Native American students, two from each reservation.

Beran said a regents’ lawyer would contact the Legislative Research Council about creating the legislation. “Let’s make that happen,” Beran said

