Regional Health Rapid City Hospital will install a $2.3 million ozone-based system to shred and sterilize medical waste and hospital trash, the hospital announced Tuesday in a news release.
The new system is expected to begin processing waste by the end of 2019. It's the latest development in a controversy dating back to last year, when the hospital came under public scrutiny for improperly allowing some medical waste to end up in the city landfill.
Under the new process, hospital trash, including medical waste, will be treated with the shredding and ozone process. Hospital caregivers will no longer have to separate the regulated medical waste from the regular trash. When the new system is in place, all of the hospital’s trash will be accepted by the Rapid City landfill.
“This technology provides the best possible solution for safely handling our trash and medical waste," said Dave Ellenbecker, Regional's vice president of facilities management and plant operations. "It’s a cost-effective alternative that protects the health and safety of our caregivers and our community."
You have free articles remaining.
Dale Tech, public works director for the City of Rapid City, said, "The city looks forward to working with Regional Health on their solid waste disposal."
The hospital's new system is manufactured by Clean Waste Systems of Maple Lake, Minn. The system uses a patented ozone technology that sterilizes biohazardous waste with no emissions. The system uses ambient air, water and electricity, according to the company.
The Regional Health Board of Directors approved the project during its June meeting. To house the new equipment, Regional Health will construct a separate building on the Rapid City hospital campus. The equipment and building represent a $2.3 million investment by Regional Health.
“This is good news for Regional Health and for Rapid City," said John Pierce, president of the Rapid City Hospital and Market for Regional Health. "We work to be good stewards of our environment, and this ozone system is environmentally sound and completely sustainable."