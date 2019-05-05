The Regional Health Behavioral Health Center at Mountain View Road in Rapid City is in the process of increasing its capacity, adding rooms and beds to serve an additional eight adult patients.
The Behavioral Health Center serves as a first stop for people in danger of suicide or suffering from mental health problems, according to Center Director Katy Sullivan.
The additional capacity increases the number of adult patient beds from 26 to 34. The total capacity, including 18 beds for pediatric patients, increases to 52.
“We have a need for more mental health resources in western South Dakota, so I’m really happy we were able to make this addition,” Sullivan said in a news release.
Sullivan said the center is nearing completion of remodeling former administrative offices and other space into treatment rooms and has hired four additional nurses, a full-time psychiatrist and an additional case manager.
The average stay at the center is four days, so the additional treatment space and staffing means the center will be able to care for approximately 730 more patients per year, according to the hospital.
Pediatric patients usually stay five to seven days, and adult patients generally stay three to five days with the goal of getting them stabilized and then transitioned to additional care.
“We help people in a crisis situation, but we can also provide more in-depth psychiatric treatment,” Sullivan said.
Many patients go home after leaving the Behavioral Health Center. Those who need long-term inpatient care are transferred to the South Dakota Human Services Center in Yankton.
The new psychiatrist has begun seeing patients. The additional nurses are in the process of completing their orientation, Sullivan said.
Recently, the Behavioral Health Center partnered with the Alano Society in Rapid City to offer Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at the center.
For some of the patients, it’s important to maintain the connection with AA during their stay, Sullivan said.