The Regional Health John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City has received a grant of up to $30,000 from the South Dakota Department of Health to help the institute’s breast cancer patients continue their recovery after treatment.
Regional Health will work with the Department of Health Comprehensive Cancer Control Program to expand a variety of services for breast cancer patients after they complete their medical treatment.
“We’re excited to launch this program, and we’re grateful to the South Dakota Department of Health for making these funds available,” said Kristi Gylten, director of the John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute.
Under the program, the Cancer Care Institute will expand its patient navigation services to support patients through the after-treatment process.
In addition, the institute will put the survivors in touch with community-based programs that can help with psychosocial support, rehabilitation and chronic disease management.