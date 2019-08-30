Regional Health has installed tamper-proof kiosks that allow patients and the public to dispose of unused prescription medicine at their hospitals in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis.
The goal of the program is to provide an option for the safe disposal of an individual’s unused nonprescription and prescription medicines to ensure the drugs are not abused, according to a news release. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health released in September 2018 found that 53.1 percent of people ages 12 or older obtained misused prescription pain relievers from a friend or relative.
The MedDrop sites are a key component in South Dakota’s strategy to address the misuse, abuse and diversion of controlled prescription drugs, according to the South Dakota State Board of Pharmacy.
You have free articles remaining.
The MedDrop kiosks are located indoors near the front entrances at the Regional Health hospitals. Some locations have limited hours pending the installation of cameras and other security measures.
“Opioids and other prescription medicines are essential for patients recovering from surgery, injury or illness, but there is always a danger that these drugs can be abused,” said Dana Darger, director of Pharmacy at Rapid City Hospital. “Patients and families now have an easy, safe way to discard unneeded medicine.”