RAPID CITY | In light of the recent case of hepatitis A in Keystone, officials at Regional Health said Friday that people who have been potentially exposed can visit any Regional Health primary care physician, one of the Urgent Care clinics in Rapid City or one of the Regional Health urgent care services and walk-in clinics in other Black Hills communities.
The South Dakota Department of Health advises anyone who was a patron at the Subway Restaurant in Keystone from May 2 to May 14 or Turtle Town in Keystone from May 6 to 13 to see a primary care provider.
You have free articles remaining.
Regional Health providers can evaluate whether the patient should have a Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) treatment such as the hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin. If treatment is needed, the provider can administer it.